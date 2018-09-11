Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott Has Been Approached to Be 'The Bachelor' Four Times

Jonathan Scott of the Property Brothers has reportedly been approached to be The Bachelor four times, according to his twin brother Drew!

“Jonathan has been pitched like, I think four times now, been approached to be the Bachelor. He don’t need that,” Drew told Us Weekly. “Anyway, I think right now he’s just focusing on what we’re doing, the shows, we’re launching our first kids’ book next month, which is exciting. Eventually he’ll have time and then I’ll pawn him off for a dating show or something.”

Jonathan and his girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov split after two years together earlier this year.

Colton Underwood has been named the newest Bachelor for the 2019 season.

