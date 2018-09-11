Rihanna Teases New Music, Says 'When the Music Is Ready, You Won't Have to Ask for It'

Guys, Rihanna‘s really busy.

The 30-year-old entertainer took to her social media on Tuesday (September 11) to let her followers know they can livestream her upcoming Savage X Fenty collection’s debut during NYFW the following day.

Fans then started responding to Rihanna‘s post letting her know that they’re getting very impatient waiting for new music – and Rihanna wants everyone to know new music is on the horizon.

“I know, I know sis. I’m doing music,” Rihanna wrote back to a fan. “Simultaneously doing lingerie, makeup, film, amongst a couple other things that I enjoy. When the music is ready, you won’t have to ask for it. But it’s coming. Just not today sis. I’m hype too tho, it can’t come soon enough for me. #Navy4Life.”

We’re just going to have to wait and be patient for new Rihanna music!