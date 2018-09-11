Ryan Gosling Attends 'First Man' Press Conference at Toronto Film Festival!

Ryan Gosling joins his co-stars for the First Man press conference at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday (September 11) in Toronto, Canada.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Gosling

Ryan joined Patrick Fugit, Corey Stoll, Kyle Chandler, Mark Armstrong, Olivia Hamilton, Damien Chazelle, Claire Foy and Rick Armstrong at the event.

One day before (September 10), Ryan hit the red carpet alongside his co-stars at the film’s premiere.

First Man chronicles Neil Armstrong’s real life journey to become the first man on the moon. Make sure to check out the trailer!