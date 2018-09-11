Ryan Seacrest Couples Up with Girlfriend Shayna Taylor at Fashion Week!

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend Shayna Taylor sit in the front row at the Naeem Khan fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday (September 11) in New York City.

The 43-year-old television personality is definitely a fan of the brand as he also attended the Naeem Khan presentation during New York Fashion Week: Bridal back in April.

Ryan took to Twitter that day to remember those lost on 9/11.

“On this day 17 years ago, our country changed forever. As we remember those we lost and the heroes who sacrificed their lives to save many, let’s turn a day of tragedy into a day of doing good. Volunteer, pay tribute, and join in at: 911day.org,” he said.