Sia Reveals She's 8 Years Sober Today

Sia is celebrating a huge milestone – she’s eight years sober.

The 42-year-old entertainer spoke out on social media early Tuesday (September 11) to her followers.

“Eight years sober today,” Sia posted before adding, “I love you, keep going. You can do it.”

The tweet garnered a ton of support from Sia’s fans on social media.

“All I wanted to do was write for pop stars,” Sia told Billboard about her struggles back in 2013. “For one reason or another it never happened for me. Then I got seriously addicted to Vicodin and Oxycodone, and I was always a drinker but I didn’t know I was an alcoholic. I was really unhappy being an artist and I was getting sicker and sicker.”