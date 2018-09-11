Tue, 11 September 2018 at 10:45 am
Taron Egerton Transforms Into Elton John Alongside Jamie Bell on 'Rocketman' Set!
Taron Egerton is back on set as Elton John for the upcoming Elton John biopic, Rocketman!
The 28-year-old actor, who is playing the main character in the film, was seen filming with Jamie Bell on set on Tuesday (September 11) in London, England.
Jamie is playing the role of Bernie Taupin in the film. Bernie and Elton were long-time collaborators.
The film is due out in theaters on May 17, 2019.
