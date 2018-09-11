The Bachelor's Amanda Stanton Arrested for Domestic Battery

Amanda Stanton, best known for being part of Bachelor Nation, was arrested this week in Las Vegas.

The 28-year-old reality star was partying with friends at a co-ed bachelorette event and her boyfriend Bobby Jacobs was there too.

Security came up to the room where the party was happening due to a noise complaint. While Bobby was talking to the guard, Amanda reportedly tried to intervene and shoved her boyfriend. Security called the cops and she was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence.

Sources close to the couple told TMZ that they’re still together and they believe somebody slipped something into Amanda‘s drink.

Amanda finished in fourth place on Ben Higgins‘ season of The Bachelor and she got engaged to Josh Murray after an appearance on season three of Bachelor in Paradise. She also dated Robby Hayes during season four of Bachelor in Paradise.

See a photo of Amanda and Bobby below.