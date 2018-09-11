Top Stories
Tue, 11 September 2018 at 10:52 am

Tom Hardy, Melanie C & Nicole Scherzinger Attend September 11 Charity Day in London

Tom Hardy, Nicole Scherzinger and Melanie C are picking up the phone for a great cause!

The stars were among the many celebrities at the September 11 Charity Day on Tuesday (September 11) held at BGC Partners in London, England.

Jimmy Carr and Bill Nighy were also in attendance at the event.

The charity event is held annually to honor those who were killed in the September 11 attacks. All profits from trades are donated to good causes, including the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund and other charities around the world.

The event has since raised approximately $147 million globally since it began 14 years ago.
Photos: WENN.com
