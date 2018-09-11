Tommy Dorfman, Kaia Gerber, BLACKPINK & More Attend Coach Show During NYFW 2018!

Tommy Dorfman, Kaia Gerber and Rose and Jisoo from BLACKPINK are all celebrating their passion for fashion!

The stars were all in attendance at the Coach fashion show during 2018 New York Fashion Week at Pier 94 on Tuesday (September 11) in New York City.

Kaia also rocked the runway at the event.

Brand ambassador and collaborator Selena Gomez sat front row at the show, and also hung out with some of the attendees backstage.

Lakeith Stanfield, Bria Vinaite, Dominique Jackson, Goldlink, Guan Xiaotong, Jon Batiste, Maisie Williams, Olly Alexander, Paloma Elsesser, Petra Collins, Rejjie Snow, Tyler Mitchell, Vic Mensa, Violetta Komyshan and Whoopi Goldberg all attended the event.