Tue, 11 September 2018 at 6:58 pm

Torrey DeVitto Joins 'Chicago Med' Co-Stars Nick Gehlfuss & Colin Donnell at Press Event!

Torrey DeVitto and Nick Gehifuss are all smiles on the red carpet as they arrive at the 2018 One Chicago Day on Monday (September 10) in Chicago, Ill.

The co-stars sported their characters’ scrubs as they stepped out to promote the upcoming fourth season of their hit show Chicago Med.

Joining them at the press event were their co-stars Colin Donnell, Brian Tee, Yaya DaCosta, Laroyce Hawkins, Oliver Platt, Norma Kuhling, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Marilyne Barrett.

The new season of Chicago Med premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 8/7c on NBC.

Photos: WENN
