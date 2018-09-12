Top Stories
Henry Cavill's Superman Fate Addressed By Warner Bros. (Statement)

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!

Wed, 12 September 2018 at 9:01 pm

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After Second Semi-Finals Show!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After Second Semi-Finals Show!

After tonight’s results show, five acts are moving forward on America’s Got Talent!

In the first live results show of the semi-finals round of Season 13, six of the acts were sadly eliminated on Wednesday evening (September 12). The competition is really getting down to the wire now!

WHO WENT HOME? These six acts were eliminated this week

The Top 10 hits the stage for the finals next week.

Click through the slideshow to see who is moving on…
