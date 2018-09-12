Top Stories
Henry Cavill Ends Run as Superman, Will No Longer Play the DC Superhero (Report)

Henry Cavill Ends Run as Superman, Will No Longer Play the DC Superhero (Report)

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!

Wed, 12 September 2018 at 1:24 pm

Anna Kendrick Has a Strange Tradition For Every Movie She Films

Anna Kendrick Has a Strange Tradition For Every Movie She Films

Anna Kendrick has an interesting way of remembering her time on movie sets!

The 33-year-old actress recently explained that she has a tradition of picking a new fragrance for every movie she films.

“This is kind of weird. I will have something like a lotion or a perfume or something that smells nice and you know scent is tied to memory. So I’ll just use it just during that film and then I’ll keep a bottle forever,” Anna explained.

She added, “So if I’m ever like ‘A Simple Favor was really fun!’ and I’ll pull out a bottle of that perfume.”

Check out Anna‘s entire interview below…

Click inside to watch the rest of the interview…
Just Jared on Facebook
anna kendrick seth meyers interview 01
anna kendrick seth meyers interview 02

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Anna Kendrick

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting nasty between Flipping Out stars Jeff Lewis & Jenni Pulos - TMZ
  • Ashley Benson continues teasing her relationship with Cara Delevingne - Just Jared Jr
  • Stars are slamming Julie Chen for standing by husband Les Moonves - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin is offering up hosting advice to Michael Che and Colin Jost - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Disney Channel star is joining DWTS - Just Jared Jr