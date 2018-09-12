Anna Kendrick Has a Strange Tradition For Every Movie She Films

Anna Kendrick has an interesting way of remembering her time on movie sets!

The 33-year-old actress recently explained that she has a tradition of picking a new fragrance for every movie she films.

“This is kind of weird. I will have something like a lotion or a perfume or something that smells nice and you know scent is tied to memory. So I’ll just use it just during that film and then I’ll keep a bottle forever,” Anna explained.

She added, “So if I’m ever like ‘A Simple Favor was really fun!’ and I’ll pull out a bottle of that perfume.”

Check out Anna‘s entire interview below…

