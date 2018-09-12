Bachelor In Paradise's Jenna Cooper Accused of Cheating on Fiance Jordan Kimball - Read Their Reactions

There’s a major cheating scandal that is rocking Bachelor Nation hours after the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise aired.

During the finale, we saw Jordan Kimball get down on one knee and propose to Jenna Cooper, who said yes. They also appeared to be very happy during the reunion special, which was taped about a week and a half ago.

Now, Reality Steve has released text messages that allege Jenna has been having an affair with another man following her time on the show, while still in a relationship with Jordan.

One of the alleged text messages between Jenna and the anonymous man say, “I know you’re upset about this week’s episodes but I told you yesterday and I keep telling you that this is all for my business. You know how much I need the money. Me and Jordan aren’t together for real. I don’t even like him let alone love him. I’m better than him and once I’m able to I’ll break it off for good and make up some story to make him look bad if it’ll make you feel better. He means nothing to me and never has.”

While Jenna is denying the allegations, it seems Jordan believes they are true. They both released statements reacting to the story.

“I am aware of the allegations being made against me and they are simply untrue. I am choosing to focus on my relationship right now. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time,” Jenna told People.

Click inside to read what Jordan Kimball said in reaction to the scandal…

Jordan appears to be very hurt by the possibility of Jenna cheating on him.

“It felt like a body drop,” Jordan told People. “I got taken down. I’m weak in the knees and I feel like I have rocks in my stomach.”

“On Monday, I saw something someone posted on Twitter — that somebody was going to be roasted the next night,” Jordan added. “Jenna called me and said she was very anxious about this Twitter post. I talked to her in the middle of the night last night – I said don’t hype yourself up, don’t worry, you have nothing to worry about. I tried to calm her. I went back to bed for a few hours, woke up, had my coffee and she called me again and said she was anxious and felt sick to her stomach.”

“She’s in New York. I told her to keep calm,” he continued. “I thought she was just being nervous for no reason. Then I was driving back to Central Florida from Miami and I started getting calls from castmates like Chris Randone. I started getting screenshots sent to me. I didn’t know what to think. I sank in my seat.”

“I know my Jenna, and I read those texts and in my heart, I know it’s her,” Jordan said. “She was saying she didn’t do it, but hinting towards the fact that there’s a possibility that it happened. In all reality, I don’t expect her to own it.”

“I would never have expected this,” he added. “I feel sick about it. I just don’t understand why someone would say that they’re better than me and have ill intentions. If this whole thing sticks, and it’s true, I will be hurt much more than the depths of romance. I will be hurt as a person and as a friend. There are so many layers to a relationship and right now I feel all of them peeling back.”

Jordan says the relationship was totally real for him and he doesn’t “know how to handle this.”

““I would never have expected this,” he says. “I feel sick about it. I just don’t understand why someone would say that they’re better than me and have ill intentions.

“All I know is I obviously only knew a limited amount of information about Jenna. This is embarrassing and it hurts my pride. And our friendship is just tarnished. I don’t even know what piece to pick up or how to put it back,” he concluded.