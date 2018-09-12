Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Take a NYFW Break for an Ice Cream Date!
Bella Hadid is all smiles while enjoying an ice cream cone during a date night with on-again boyfriend The Weeknd on Tuesday (September 11) in New York City.
The 21-year-old model has been hard at work during New York Fashion Week, but she took the night off to be with Abel, 28.
Bella and The Weeknd (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) were also spotted grabbing dinner at a local pizza spot.
