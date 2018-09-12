Blake Lively Reveals How She Spent Sixth Wedding Anniversary with Ryan Reynolds!

Blake Lively revealed how she and hubby Ryan Reynolds spent their six-year wedding anniversary!

“The best vacation we can have is to be able to do nothing with our family, so that’s what we did,” Blake said during her interview on Good Morning America, which aired on Wednesday (September 12)

“I had to explain to my daughter what an anniversary is,” Blake continued “She’s like, ‘What is it, does it mean you’re having another baby today?’ and I was like, ‘Dear God, no. It doesn’t, it means it’s our wedding’s birthday.’”

Blake and Ryan married on September 9, 2012 and have two daughters: James, 3, and Inez, who will turn two years old soon.