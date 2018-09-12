BTS Performs 'Idol' on 'America's Got Talent' - Watch Now!

BTS is making waves overseas once again!

The massively popular K-Pop boy band performed “Idol” on America’s Got Talent on Wednesday night (September 12).

The boys recently released their latest studio album, Love Yourself: Answer, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Stream it now!

The album marked BTS’s best week yet, and also the biggest week ever for a K-Pop release on the Billboard 200. Plus, it was the third-largest week for a pop album in 2018!

Watch their performance of “Idol” below!