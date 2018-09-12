Top Stories
Henry Cavill's Superman Fate Addressed By Warner Bros. (Statement)

Henry Cavill's Superman Fate Addressed By Warner Bros. (Statement)

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!

Wed, 12 September 2018 at 8:11 pm

BTS Performs 'Idol' on 'America's Got Talent' - Watch Now!

BTS Performs 'Idol' on 'America's Got Talent' - Watch Now!

BTS is making waves overseas once again!

The massively popular K-Pop boy band performed “Idol” on America’s Got Talent on Wednesday night (September 12).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS

The boys recently released their latest studio album, Love Yourself: Answer, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Stream it now!

The album marked BTS’s best week yet, and also the biggest week ever for a K-Pop release on the Billboard 200. Plus, it was the third-largest week for a pop album in 2018!

Watch their performance of “Idol” below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent, BTS

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting nasty between Flipping Out stars Jeff Lewis & Jenni Pulos - TMZ
  • Ashley Benson continues teasing her relationship with Cara Delevingne - Just Jared Jr
  • Stars are slamming Julie Chen for standing by husband Les Moonves - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin is offering up hosting advice to Michael Che and Colin Jost - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Disney Channel star is joining DWTS - Just Jared Jr