Henry Cavill Ends Run as Superman, Will No Longer Play the DC Superhero (Report)

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!

Wed, 12 September 2018 at 12:13 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo Strips Down to His Underwear for Shirtless CR7 Campaign!

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo strips down shirtless to his underwear for the Fall/Winter 2018 CR7 Underwear campaign!

For the campaign, which celebrates the 10th CR7 Underwear collection, the 33-year-old superstar athlete reclined in a giant ball pit.

“This was one of the most fun shoots ever! I’m a big kid at heart and it’s not every day you get to jump into a giant ball pit. CR7 Underwear makes you both look and feel good, so I wanted the new campaign to capture that and have a fun and light-hearted feel!” he said.

Cristiano added, “Underwear is the foundation to any outfit so perfectly cut, premium quality styles are essential to helping you stay on top of your game. My new Fall/Winter range combines optimum fit with cool, edgy design in some of my favourite colours. The colourblock silhouettes provide a more understated base, while the bold, graphic designs reinvigorate your wardrobe. Sometimes I prefer to take risks with clothing and keep my CR7 Underwear classic, other times I love the patterned, colourful designs which instantly brighten the mood!”
cristiano ronaldo shirtless underwear campaign 01
cristiano ronaldo shirtless underwear campaign 02
cristiano ronaldo shirtless underwear campaign 03

Credit: CR7
