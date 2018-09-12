'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!
The celebrity contestants for the fall 2018 season of Dancing with the Stars have been officially revealed!
The big reveal was made moments ago on Good Morning America, and the entire celeb cast, as well as their pro dance partners, sat down for an interview on the morning show.
The brand new season of DWTS is set to premiere on September 24 on ABC. Just Jared will also be live blogging each episode, so you’ll be able to watch along with us!
Click through the slideshow to see the celebrity contestants competing for the Mirror Ball trophy on Dancing with the Stars this season…
