Wed, 12 September 2018 at 3:23 pm

Debra Messing Tells Susan Sarandon to 'STFU'

Debra Messing Tells Susan Sarandon to 'STFU'

Debra Messing and Susan Sarandon have famously (and publicly) feuded in the past, and now Debra is not happy with some comments Susan recently made about Trump‘s presidency.

Variety posted a video to Twitter in which Susan says that Trump has “unintentionally energized” women and people of color to run for office. “I think 40% more women are running for office….This is a revolution. Maybe things had to get so bad before real change actually could happen. We just have to stay awake,” she said.

Well, Debra didn’t like these comments and she took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

  • mahbelle

    debra messing is a gigantic asshole.

    “taking away women’s ACCESS to health care and legal abortion, trying to block POC from Voting with extreme…”

    WTF is she ranting about? who’s taking women’s health care away and abortion’s still legal last time i checked. who’s blocking POC from voting?

  • Nelson

    I love Susan Sarandon as an actress, but go Debra!