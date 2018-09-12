Debra Messing Tells Susan Sarandon to 'STFU'

Debra Messing and Susan Sarandon have famously (and publicly) feuded in the past, and now Debra is not happy with some comments Susan recently made about Trump‘s presidency.

Variety posted a video to Twitter in which Susan says that Trump has “unintentionally energized” women and people of color to run for office. “I think 40% more women are running for office….This is a revolution. Maybe things had to get so bad before real change actually could happen. We just have to stay awake,” she said.

Well, Debra didn’t like these comments and she took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

STFU SUSAN. Oh yes, PLEASE let’s give Trump CREDIT. I mean how else are you able to walk out on the street. Convince yourself that that this CATASTROPHE of a President who you said was better that HRC IS NOT ripping children away from parents seeking asylum, holding children https://t.co/UuXLLdahaB — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 12, 2018

