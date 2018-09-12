Debra Messing Tells Susan Sarandon to 'STFU'
Debra Messing and Susan Sarandon have famously (and publicly) feuded in the past, and now Debra is not happy with some comments Susan recently made about Trump‘s presidency.
Variety posted a video to Twitter in which Susan says that Trump has “unintentionally energized” women and people of color to run for office. “I think 40% more women are running for office….This is a revolution. Maybe things had to get so bad before real change actually could happen. We just have to stay awake,” she said.
Well, Debra didn’t like these comments and she took to Twitter to share her thoughts.
STFU SUSAN. Oh yes, PLEASE let’s give Trump CREDIT. I mean how else are you able to walk out on the street. Convince yourself that that this CATASTROPHE of a President who you said was better that HRC IS NOT ripping children away from parents seeking asylum, holding children https://t.co/UuXLLdahaB
— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 12, 2018
INDEFINITELY in internment camps with their new policy, DESTROYING all attempts to protect our environment (yes the water you properted to care about), endangered animals, taking away women’s ACCESS to health care and legal abortion, trying to block POC from Voting with extreme
— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 12, 2018
And LAUD the effect Trump has had. Out of DESPERATION & PANIC for the DESTRUCTION of the Soul of our country. But you don’t want to look at THAT part of the equation. Because then you’d have to admit you were dead WRONG running around bellowing that HRC was more dangerous than
— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 12, 2018
Trump. Only a self righteous, narcissist would continue to spout off and not – in the face of Americans’ pain and agony -be contrite and apologize for your part in this catastrophe. But, you do you Susan.
— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 12, 2018