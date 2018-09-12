Top Stories
Henry Cavill's Superman Fate Addressed By Warner Bros. (Statement)

Henry Cavill's Superman Fate Addressed By Warner Bros. (Statement)

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!

Wed, 12 September 2018 at 8:47 pm

Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Her Biggest Fear While Filming 'Sorry for Your Loss'

Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Her Biggest Fear While Filming 'Sorry for Your Loss'

Elizabeth Olsen is opening up about the biggest fear she had while shooting her new Facebook Watch series Sorry for Your Loss!

The 29-year-old Avengers: Infinity War actress shared her fear with fans while stopping by the Build Series on Wednesday (September 12) at Build Studio in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elizabeth Olsen

“Not knowing what the writers were gonna write,” she confessed, adding with a laugh, “I think that’s a safe fear to have.”

“We had ideas of what was gonna happen in a macro sense, but I was really letting [writer/producer] Kit [Steinkellner] feel confident with the people that she was hiring ’cause that’s her department, and that’s gonna be her team,” Elizabeth continued. “I put that faith in her, and you don’t know what you’re gonna get. So that’s a scary feeling from a micro manager control freak.”

In Sorry for Your Loss, the sudden death of Leigh Shaw’s (Elizabeth) husband upends and transforms every relationship in her life. It also forces her to realize there was a lot about her husband that she didn’t know.

Watch the trailer here, and don’t miss it when it premieres on September 18 on Facebook Watch!

10+ pictures inside of Elizabeth Olsen at the studio…

Just Jared on Facebook
elizabeth olsen reveals her biggest fear while filming sorry for your loss 01
elizabeth olsen reveals her biggest fear while filming sorry for your loss 02
elizabeth olsen reveals her biggest fear while filming sorry for your loss 03
elizabeth olsen reveals her biggest fear while filming sorry for your loss 04
elizabeth olsen reveals her biggest fear while filming sorry for your loss 05
elizabeth olsen reveals her biggest fear while filming sorry for your loss 06
elizabeth olsen reveals her biggest fear while filming sorry for your loss 07
elizabeth olsen reveals her biggest fear while filming sorry for your loss 08
elizabeth olsen reveals her biggest fear while filming sorry for your loss 09
elizabeth olsen reveals her biggest fear while filming sorry for your loss 10
elizabeth olsen reveals her biggest fear while filming sorry for your loss 11
elizabeth olsen reveals her biggest fear while filming sorry for your loss 12
elizabeth olsen reveals her biggest fear while filming sorry for your loss 13
elizabeth olsen reveals her biggest fear while filming sorry for your loss 14

Photos: StarPix
Posted to: Elizabeth Olsen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting nasty between Flipping Out stars Jeff Lewis & Jenni Pulos - TMZ
  • Ashley Benson continues teasing her relationship with Cara Delevingne - Just Jared Jr
  • Stars are slamming Julie Chen for standing by husband Les Moonves - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin is offering up hosting advice to Michael Che and Colin Jost - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Disney Channel star is joining DWTS - Just Jared Jr