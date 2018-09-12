Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Her Biggest Fear While Filming 'Sorry for Your Loss'

Elizabeth Olsen is opening up about the biggest fear she had while shooting her new Facebook Watch series Sorry for Your Loss!

The 29-year-old Avengers: Infinity War actress shared her fear with fans while stopping by the Build Series on Wednesday (September 12) at Build Studio in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elizabeth Olsen

“Not knowing what the writers were gonna write,” she confessed, adding with a laugh, “I think that’s a safe fear to have.”

“We had ideas of what was gonna happen in a macro sense, but I was really letting [writer/producer] Kit [Steinkellner] feel confident with the people that she was hiring ’cause that’s her department, and that’s gonna be her team,” Elizabeth continued. “I put that faith in her, and you don’t know what you’re gonna get. So that’s a scary feeling from a micro manager control freak.”

In Sorry for Your Loss, the sudden death of Leigh Shaw’s (Elizabeth) husband upends and transforms every relationship in her life. It also forces her to realize there was a lot about her husband that she didn’t know.

Watch the trailer here, and don’t miss it when it premieres on September 18 on Facebook Watch!

10+ pictures inside of Elizabeth Olsen at the studio…