Top Stories
Henry Cavill's Superman Fate Addressed By Warner Bros. (Statement)

Henry Cavill's Superman Fate Addressed By Warner Bros. (Statement)

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!

Wed, 12 September 2018 at 10:19 pm

Eminem Explains Why He Dissed Machine Gun Kelly on 'Kamikaze' - Watch Now!

Eminem Explains Why He Dissed Machine Gun Kelly on 'Kamikaze' - Watch Now!

Eminem is opening up about some of the disses on his latest album, Kamikaze!

The 45-year-old rapper opened up in an interview with Sway Calloway about his latest album.

During the chat, Eminem opened up about his issue with Machine Gun Kelly.

“One day, you know, you go down a f–king wormhole on YouTube or whatever. I see Machine Gun Kelly talks about Eminem‘s daughter or whatever. I’m like ‘what the f–k?’ I click on it…he starts doing a press run, basically, about Hailie. I’m like ‘what the f–k? Yo, my man better chill,” he explained.

“The reason I dissed him is actually a lot more petty than that. The reason that I dissed him is because he got on—first he said ‘I’m the greatest rapper alive since my favorite rapper banned me from Shade 45’ or whatever he said, right? Like I’m trying to hinder his career. I don’t give a f–k about your career. You think I actually f–king think about you? You know how many f–king rappers are better than you? You’re not even in the f–king conversation.”

Watch him explain below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting nasty between Flipping Out stars Jeff Lewis & Jenni Pulos - TMZ
  • Ashley Benson continues teasing her relationship with Cara Delevingne - Just Jared Jr
  • Stars are slamming Julie Chen for standing by husband Les Moonves - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin is offering up hosting advice to Michael Che and Colin Jost - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Disney Channel star is joining DWTS - Just Jared Jr