Eminem Explains Why He Dissed Machine Gun Kelly on 'Kamikaze' - Watch Now!

Eminem is opening up about some of the disses on his latest album, Kamikaze!

The 45-year-old rapper opened up in an interview with Sway Calloway about his latest album.

During the chat, Eminem opened up about his issue with Machine Gun Kelly.

“One day, you know, you go down a f–king wormhole on YouTube or whatever. I see Machine Gun Kelly talks about Eminem‘s daughter or whatever. I’m like ‘what the f–k?’ I click on it…he starts doing a press run, basically, about Hailie. I’m like ‘what the f–k? Yo, my man better chill,” he explained.

“The reason I dissed him is actually a lot more petty than that. The reason that I dissed him is because he got on—first he said ‘I’m the greatest rapper alive since my favorite rapper banned me from Shade 45’ or whatever he said, right? Like I’m trying to hinder his career. I don’t give a f–k about your career. You think I actually f–king think about you? You know how many f–king rappers are better than you? You’re not even in the f–king conversation.”

