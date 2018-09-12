Top Stories
Henry Cavill's Superman Fate Addressed By Warner Bros. (Statement)

Henry Cavill's Superman Fate Addressed By Warner Bros. (Statement)

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!

Wed, 12 September 2018 at 9:44 pm

Gigi & Bella Hadid Slay in Lingerie at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty NYFW Show!

Gigi & Bella Hadid Slay in Lingerie at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty NYFW Show!

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are showing off Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty lingerie line!

The model sisters, ages 23 and 21, respectively, walked the runway at the show held during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday (September 12) in New York City.

Gigi looked fierce in an olive green ensemble, which included thigh-high tights, a matching cape and headpiece, and flower designs.

Bella looked regal in a light blue top and bottoms, a matching furry shawl with flowers, heels, and a floral crown.

Watch the archived live stream of the show if you missed it!

ICYMI, see pics of Gigi and Bella walking the runway for Oscar de la Renta.

15+ pictures inside of Gigi and Bella Hadid at the show…

Just Jared on Facebook
gigi and bella hadid slay in lingerie in rihannas savage x fenty nyfw show 01
gigi and bella hadid slay in lingerie in rihannas savage x fenty nyfw show 02
gigi and bella hadid slay in lingerie in rihannas savage x fenty nyfw show 03
gigi and bella hadid slay in lingerie in rihannas savage x fenty nyfw show 04
gigi and bella hadid slay in lingerie in rihannas savage x fenty nyfw show 05
gigi and bella hadid slay in lingerie in rihannas savage x fenty nyfw show 06
gigi and bella hadid slay in lingerie in rihannas savage x fenty nyfw show 07
gigi and bella hadid slay in lingerie in rihannas savage x fenty nyfw show 08
gigi and bella hadid slay in lingerie in rihannas savage x fenty nyfw show 09
gigi and bella hadid slay in lingerie in rihannas savage x fenty nyfw show 10
gigi and bella hadid slay in lingerie in rihannas savage x fenty nyfw show 11
gigi and bella hadid slay in lingerie in rihannas savage x fenty nyfw show 12
gigi and bella hadid slay in lingerie in rihannas savage x fenty nyfw show 13
gigi and bella hadid slay in lingerie in rihannas savage x fenty nyfw show 14
gigi and bella hadid slay in lingerie in rihannas savage x fenty nyfw show 15
gigi and bella hadid slay in lingerie in rihannas savage x fenty nyfw show 16
gigi and bella hadid slay in lingerie in rihannas savage x fenty nyfw show 17
gigi and bella hadid slay in lingerie in rihannas savage x fenty nyfw show 18
gigi and bella hadid slay in lingerie in rihannas savage x fenty nyfw show 19

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: 2018 New York Fashion Week September, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting nasty between Flipping Out stars Jeff Lewis & Jenni Pulos - TMZ
  • Ashley Benson continues teasing her relationship with Cara Delevingne - Just Jared Jr
  • Stars are slamming Julie Chen for standing by husband Les Moonves - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin is offering up hosting advice to Michael Che and Colin Jost - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Disney Channel star is joining DWTS - Just Jared Jr