Gigi & Bella Hadid Slay in Lingerie at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty NYFW Show!

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are showing off Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty lingerie line!

The model sisters, ages 23 and 21, respectively, walked the runway at the show held during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday (September 12) in New York City.

Gigi looked fierce in an olive green ensemble, which included thigh-high tights, a matching cape and headpiece, and flower designs.

Bella looked regal in a light blue top and bottoms, a matching furry shawl with flowers, heels, and a floral crown.

Watch the archived live stream of the show if you missed it!

15+ pictures inside of Gigi and Bella Hadid at the show…