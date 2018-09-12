Top Stories
Henry Cavill Ends Run as Superman, Will No Longer Play the DC Superhero (Report)

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!

Wed, 12 September 2018 at 2:21 pm

Hailee Steinfeld Wore A Full Tartan Look to Michael Kors Collection NYFW Show

Hailee Steinfeld went bold with an all-tartan look for the Michael Kors Collection Spring 2019 Runway Show held at Pier 17 on Wednesday afternoon (September 12) in New York City.

Shay Mitchell, Halston Sage and Sofia Carson joined the 21-year-old singer on the front row for the fashion show.

FYI: Hailee‘s full tartan look is from the Fall 2018 Michael Kors Collection, with Sofia wearing a royal plaid wool peacoat, black ribbed turtleneck and royal plaid crushed wool trousers.

Meanwhile, Shay looked lovely in a black crushed satin charmeuse-and-lace ruffle dress with a black Nappa leather belt; and Halston wore the black pearl-embroidered cashmere pullover, a blush crushed satin-charmeuse slip skirt and a black Simone quilted leather clutch, all from the Transeason 2018 Michael Kors Collection.

30+ pictures inside of Sofia Carson, Shay Mitchell, Hailee Steinfeld and Halston Sage
Photos: Getty
