Henry Cavill Ends Run as Superman, Will No Longer Play the DC Superhero (Report)

Wed, 12 September 2018 at 10:01 am

Shocking news – Henry Cavill is reportedly done playing Superman!

A bombshell report just emerged from THR suggesting that the 35-year-old actor “parting ways with Warner Bros,” who have produced the DC Universe films.

Henry has played Superman in 2013′s Man of Steel, 2016′s Batman v. Superman and 2017′s Justice League.

The report adds that “contract talks between Cavill‘s WME reps and Warners broke down, and the door is now closing on other potential Superman appearances.” The contract talks were allegedly for an appearance in next year’s Shazam!

“Superman is like James Bond, and after a certain run you have to look at new actors,” a studio source said, though a standalone film anytime soon is not likely.

In addition, Ben Affleck‘s participation as Batman for future films is being questioned after a report that he may be phased out.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but we’ve reached out to reps for comment.
  • Vanity

    thats too bad, I thought he did really well as Superman, although the script wasn’t up to par.

  • Alen

    Batman v Superman and Justice League are terrible movies.

  • Phoenix

    I just hope they find another Batman because BA sucks as Batman.

  • Effy

    That seems suspicious. I hope it’s not due to some bombshell allegations that may come out about him. He fit the role of Superman really well!

  • Steve

    Might as well cancel the DCEU entirely. You can’t even keep actors in the two tentpole roles of the entire effing thing, you don’t deserve the franchise. WB has ruined this now.

  • matthewriddick1

    They found out about us!LOL Just kidding but I agree with you I thought he was good in the role

  • LegalBetch

    DC is such a joke. I truly gave them a chance and even argued with others that they were not trying to be like marvel. The first Superman and Wonder Woman were great but everything else has been a steaming pile of crap. Officially done watching their rubbish.

  • Sim

    Strange, he was perfect superman and had so potential if they wanted to put humour in the movies with him.