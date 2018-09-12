Henry Cavill Ends Run as Superman, Will No Longer Play the DC Superhero (Report)

Shocking news – Henry Cavill is reportedly done playing Superman!

A bombshell report just emerged from THR suggesting that the 35-year-old actor “parting ways with Warner Bros,” who have produced the DC Universe films.

Henry has played Superman in 2013′s Man of Steel, 2016′s Batman v. Superman and 2017′s Justice League.

The report adds that “contract talks between Cavill‘s WME reps and Warners broke down, and the door is now closing on other potential Superman appearances.” The contract talks were allegedly for an appearance in next year’s Shazam!

“Superman is like James Bond, and after a certain run you have to look at new actors,” a studio source said, though a standalone film anytime soon is not likely.

In addition, Ben Affleck‘s participation as Batman for future films is being questioned after a report that he may be phased out.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but we’ve reached out to reps for comment.