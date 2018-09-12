Top Stories
Henry Cavill Ends Run as Superman, Will No Longer Play the DC Superhero (Report)

Wed, 12 September 2018 at 12:54 pm

Henry Cavill's Superman Fate Addressed By Warner Bros. (Statement)

Warner Bros. has released a statement regarding the reports that Henry Cavill will exit the role of Superman from the DC Universe films.

“While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we’ve always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson told THR. Henry has not yet released any statement regarding the reports.

Rumors are that contract negotiations broke down and Henry would be walking away from the franchise. There will be a new focus in the DC Entertainment Universe.

One big question fans have is…what will Henry Cavill do next now that he’ll have more free time after the Superman exit?!
  • darija

    Sounds like they couldn’t agree on his salary.

  • Joseph Rodrigues

    The good thing here is that WB wont be recasting and still have Henry in high regard to play superman again, thank god.

  • Casey C

    the classic ‘we’ve totally dropped him but we don’t want to say it yet’ statement.