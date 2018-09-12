Top Stories
Wed, 12 September 2018 at 2:31 pm

Hilary Swank Wears a Chic Sheer Dress for 'What They Had' Celebration

Hilary Swank Wears a Chic Sheer Dress for 'What They Had' Celebration

Hilary Swank stepped out in a sheer look for the celebration of her film What They Had!

The actress attended the 2019 Toronto Film Festival event, hosted by Audi Canada, at Mira on Tuesday (September 11) in Toronto, Canada.

At the event, Hilary was joined by the movie’s writer and director, Elizabeth Chomko, as well as the president of Audi Canada, Giorgio Delucchi.

The Toronto Film Festival has been going on for several days now and will wrap up this upcoming weekend! Stay tuned for all the new photos from the event!

FYI: Hilary is wearing a Michael Kors dress.
