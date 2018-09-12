Jennifer Garner to Produce & Star In Netflix's 'Yes Day'!

Jennifer Garner is bringing Yes Day to Netflix!

The 46-year-old actress will produce and star in the Netflix comedy adaptation of the children’s book of the same name by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and illustrator Tom Lichtenheld, according to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday (September 12).

Miguel Arteta, who worked with Jennifer previously on Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, will direct the film.

The premise is that parents set one day a year where they say “yes” to their kids’ every request. Jennifer already does this with her own kids!