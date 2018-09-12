Top Stories
Henry Cavill's Superman Fate Addressed By Warner Bros. (Statement)

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!

Wed, 12 September 2018 at 7:20 pm

Jennifer Garner to Produce & Star In Netflix's 'Yes Day'!

Jennifer Garner is bringing Yes Day to Netflix!

The 46-year-old actress will produce and star in the Netflix comedy adaptation of the children’s book of the same name by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and illustrator Tom Lichtenheld, according to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday (September 12).

Miguel Arteta, who worked with Jennifer previously on Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, will direct the film.

The premise is that parents set one day a year where they say “yes” to their kids’ every request. Jennifer already does this with her own kids!
