Top Stories
Is Fan Bingbing Missing? Chinese Actress Hasn't Been Seen in Months

Is Fan Bingbing Missing? Chinese Actress Hasn't Been Seen in Months

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Split Up?

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Split Up?

Andrew Garfield Has a New Girlfriend!

Andrew Garfield Has a New Girlfriend!

Wed, 12 September 2018 at 1:10 am

Jennifer Garner Watches One of Her Movies in Public for First Time! (Video)

Jennifer Garner Watches One of Her Movies in Public for First Time! (Video)

When Jennifer Garner‘s new movie Peppermint hit theaters this week, she did something that she’s never done before!

The 46-year-old actress went to a movie theater, bought tickets for her own movie, and sat in the audience and watched it with a crowd.

“The studio encouraged me to go to the theater and see #PEPPERMINTmovie with an audience— maybe they thought I would conduct exit polls? 🤷🏻‍,” Jennifer wrote on Instagram.

“But I learned something about myself on this experiment— I am a chicken. 🙋🏻‍♀️🐥 Thank you to everyone who spent their weekend and their hard earned money with #RileyNorth and me. ❤️ If you go this week— you never know— I may be lurking behind a curtain at a theater near you,” she added.

Watch the funny video below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Jennifer Garner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B doesn't regret her brawl with Nicki Minaj - TMZ
  • Find out who won So You Think You Can Dance - Just Jared Jr
  • Brandon and Leah Jenner are splitting after six years of marriage - TooFab
  • Olivia Munn hasn't heard from Predator Shane Black director following the casting controversy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Selena Gomez revealed the inspiration behind her new Coach collection- Just Jared Jr