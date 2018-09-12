Jennifer Garner Watches One of Her Movies in Public for First Time! (Video)
When Jennifer Garner‘s new movie Peppermint hit theaters this week, she did something that she’s never done before!
The 46-year-old actress went to a movie theater, bought tickets for her own movie, and sat in the audience and watched it with a crowd.
“The studio encouraged me to go to the theater and see #PEPPERMINTmovie with an audience— maybe they thought I would conduct exit polls? 🤷🏻,” Jennifer wrote on Instagram.
“But I learned something about myself on this experiment— I am a chicken. 🙋🏻♀️🐥 Thank you to everyone who spent their weekend and their hard earned money with #RileyNorth and me. ❤️ If you go this week— you never know— I may be lurking behind a curtain at a theater near you,” she added.
Watch the funny video below!