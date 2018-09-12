Jennifer Love Hewitt Had an Amazing Time Getting Drunk With Betty White

Jennifer Love Hewitt is spilling on her wild nights out with Betty White!

When the 39-year-old actress and the 96-year-old entertainer first became friends, the duo went out for a night of pizza and vodka!

“We went out and I was like ‘I’m going on a date with Betty White!’ It was the most nervous date I’ve ever been on in my life,” Jennifer explained.

She continued to say that both of them got a little too drunk and Betty almost ended up falling in the bushes!

“I was like ‘Oh my God! I am like the bodyguard of a national treasure! You have got to snap it together and don’t kill Betty White!” she joked.

