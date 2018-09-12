Top Stories
Wed, 12 September 2018 at 4:43 pm

Joe Manganiello Snuck Metallica Into His Wedding to Sofia Vergara!

Joe Manganiello Snuck Metallica Into His Wedding to Sofia Vergara!

Joe Manganiello is a big Metallica fan and wanted to incorporate them into his wedding to Sofia Vergara!

The 41-year-old actor ended up coming up with a plan to sneak their music into the wedding ceremony without anyone noticing!

“I snuck some Metallica in! When I was walking down the aisle, I hired some cello and violin players and ahead of time, asked them if they could translate ‘Nothing Else Matters’ by Metallica into violin/cello…which is actually incredibly beautiful,” Joe explained.

While many didn’t notice the music, Joe‘s mom actually complimented it!

Check out Joe‘s entire interview below…
joe manganiello jennifer love hewitt james corden 01
joe manganiello jennifer love hewitt james corden 02
joe manganiello jennifer love hewitt james corden 03

Photos: CBS
