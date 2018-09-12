Joe Manganiello Snuck Metallica Into His Wedding to Sofia Vergara!

Joe Manganiello is a big Metallica fan and wanted to incorporate them into his wedding to Sofia Vergara!

The 41-year-old actor ended up coming up with a plan to sneak their music into the wedding ceremony without anyone noticing!

“I snuck some Metallica in! When I was walking down the aisle, I hired some cello and violin players and ahead of time, asked them if they could translate ‘Nothing Else Matters’ by Metallica into violin/cello…which is actually incredibly beautiful,” Joe explained.

While many didn’t notice the music, Joe‘s mom actually complimented it!

