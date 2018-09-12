Julianne Moore Reveals the Most Important Element to Her Acting Method

Julianne Moore gets her close up on the cover of Town & Country magazine’s October 2018 issue, on newsstands September 18.

Here’s what the Bel Canto star had to share with the mag…

On how she related to Roxane in Bel Canto: “A character who had been in Paris by herself, that was something I could relate to, because before I had a family I would find myself in a location all by myself and think, ‘This isn’t the kind of life I want to have. She lives without any kind of community.’”

On opera in the modern day: “I think that’s the tragedy of opera in the modern day, that most people’s access to it comes through TV, and it sounds, unfortunately, the same. But being so close to these musical masters, you hear the different qualities of their voices unamplified.”

On what her daughter thinks of the roles she chooses: “…Oddly, a lot of my roles get lumped together. There was a series of 1950s housewives that were all thrown at me at the same time. Or you do a bunch of funny things all at once. My daughter recently asked me about a project, ‘Do you die again, Mom? I feel you like you always die.’

On the most important element to her acting method: “For me the most important thing is research. If I’m playing an opera singer, I better learn what it is to be an opera singer or be able to approximate it. I’m going to know my lines. I’m going to know the music. I’m going to know all of that stuff. But then that preparation allows you to drop it on camera.”

FYI: Julianne is wearing Chanel Haute Couture on the cover with Chanel jewels.