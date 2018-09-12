K-Pop Stars HyunA & E'Dawn Removed From Agency After Confirming Their Relationship!

HyunA and E’Dawn are no longer part of Cube Entertainment.

The two K-Pop superstars and Triple H group members, who recently revealed that they are dating, have been let go from their agency as of Thursday (September 13), according to a statement from the company.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of HyunA

“Cube Entertainment has decided to remove HyunA and E’Dawn [from the company]. When managing our artists, the company has worked with faith and trust in each other as the main priority. After much discussion, the judgment was made that it is not possible to recover the faith with the two artists HyunA and E’Dawn, so their removal has been decided. We sincerely thank the two artists and their fans who have been with us until now,” the agency declared.

While Cube initially denied reports of the romance, HyunA and E’Dawn eventually confessed that it was true in early August.

The two have not yet addressed their removal from the company.