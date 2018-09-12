Kaia Gerber Launches New Collection with Karl Lagerfeld in NYC

Kaia Gerber shows off her long legs while arriving at the Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia Collection Launch held at the Karl Lagerfeld store in SoHo on Wednesday afternoon (September 12) in New York City.

The 17-year-old model showed off her collection as fans shopped away, and they even took away a signing autograph from her at the meet and greet.

Guests were also treated to branded lollipops, ice cream and an Insta-ready photo booth.

Kaia actually made a grand entrance to the event in a double-decker bus, which was covered with #KARLXKAIAXREVOLVE campaign imagery.

The KARL LAGERFELD X KAIA collection is now available exclusively on KARL.com and REVOLVE.com until September 14th before a worldwide launch later this month.