Kaia Gerber Rocks 'Jaws' T-Shirt for Calvin Klein NYFW Show!

Kaia Gerber struts her way down the runway for the Calvin Klein Fashion Show on Tuesday night (September 11) at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City.

The 17-year-old model sported a Jaws T-shirt under a burgundy blazer while wearing a graduation cap as she walked in the show.

Stars that stepped out for show included Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Katherine Langford, Rowan Blanchard, Tavi Gevinson, and Billie Eilish.

Earlier that day, Kaia hit the runway for the Coach Fashion Show.

