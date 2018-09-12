Lauren Conrad Reveals the Biggest Misconception About Her!

Lauren Conrad is on the cover of Redbook‘s October 2018 issue, out now.

Here’s what the 32-year-old fashion designer and author had to say…

On the biggest misconception about Lauren: “It’s really funny to me when people have this idea that I have things very put together. My life is a bit of a mess, and I don’t broadcast that, but I like it that way.”

On keeping-up-with-the-Joneses: “I like to focus on the prettier parts of life, but that doesn’t necessarily represent all of it. I feel bad. There’s such a high standard now to do everything and have it all look picture perfect. You’re not going to enjoy the pretty things if you’ve been up all night doing them. Your life isn’t supposed to be Pinterest.”

On learning to delegate when starting her business: “I wanted to handle everything myself – I felt that nobody would care about my business as much as I would. But when you take on too much, it’s hard to do everything well. It got to the point where it was too much for me to handle. I had to learn to delegate. If you can focus on the areas where you know you can’t be replaced and bring in help in the areas you can, that’s where you find success.”

For more from Lauren, visit Redbook.com.