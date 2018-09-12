Top Stories
Wed, 12 September 2018 at 12:18 pm

Lauren Jauregui Supports Dinah Jane's First Solo Performance at Teen Vogue's Body Party

Lauren Jauregui Supports Dinah Jane's First Solo Performance at Teen Vogue's Body Party

Lauren Jauregui holds hands with boyfriend Ty Dolla $ign at Teen Vogue’s Body Party, co-hosted by Snapchat, on Tuesday night (September 11) in New York City.

The two were joined by couple Peyton List and Cameron Monaghan, and model Nina Agdal, to watch and cheer on Dinah Jane perform her debut single, “Bottled Up”.

If you missed the news, Dinah will be dropping the track later this month on September 21st.

You can watch Dinah‘s performance of “Bottled Up” below!

25+ pictures inside of Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and more at the bash…
