LeBron James & Channing Tatum Do Ridiculous Dares on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

LeBron James and Channing Tatum are teaming up to do crazy dares!

The NBA player and the actor made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (September 12).

During their appearance, LeBron discussed joining the Lakers, and invites Ellen and Channing to a game. Channing tells Ellen the weirdest body parts fans have ask him to sign his autograph and how uncomfortable it makes him now that he has a daughter. The two also discussed their upcoming animated movie, Smallfoot.

LeBron also talked about his recently opened I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, a public school for at-risk students. Later on, Ellen challenges LeBron and Channing to ridiculous dares to raise $100,000 for the I Promise School, courtesy of Walmart.

Watch below!



