Henry Cavill's Superman Fate Addressed By Warner Bros. (Statement)

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!

Wed, 12 September 2018 at 6:05 pm

LeBron James & Channing Tatum Do Ridiculous Dares on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

LeBron James & Channing Tatum Do Ridiculous Dares on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

LeBron James and Channing Tatum are teaming up to do crazy dares!

The NBA player and the actor made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (September 12).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of LeBron James

During their appearance, LeBron discussed joining the Lakers, and invites Ellen and Channing to a game. Channing tells Ellen the weirdest body parts fans have ask him to sign his autograph and how uncomfortable it makes him now that he has a daughter. The two also discussed their upcoming animated movie, Smallfoot.

LeBron also talked about his recently opened I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, a public school for at-risk students. Later on, Ellen challenges LeBron and Channing to ridiculous dares to raise $100,000 for the I Promise School, courtesy of Walmart.

Watch below!


LeBron James & Channing Tatum Do Ridiculous Dares for the I Promise School


Channing Tatum Wants to Get LeBron James on the ‘Magic Mike Live’ Stage

LeBron James’ I Promise School is a Dream Come True
