Top Stories
Eminem Explains Why He Dissed Machine Gun Kelly on 'Kamikaze' - Watch Now!

Eminem Explains Why He Dissed Machine Gun Kelly on 'Kamikaze' - Watch Now!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After Second Semi-Finals Show!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After Second Semi-Finals Show!

Naomi Osaka Opens Up About Defeating Serena Williams at U.S. Open - Watch!

Naomi Osaka Opens Up About Defeating Serena Williams at U.S. Open - Watch!

Wed, 12 September 2018 at 11:18 pm

Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Having Body Dysmorphia

Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Having Body Dysmorphia

Lili Reinhart is opening up about Riverdale, fame and social media in the October 2018 issue of Glamour, out now.

Here’s what the 22-year-old actress had to say…

On her character, Betty Cooper, and her evolution: “She’s evolving into a woman. She has a darker side and she has a lighter side, but they’re not split into two personas. It’s not that crazy for people to have dark sides. Everyone has a dark side.”

On being recognized: “It’s never like, ‘Are you that person from Riverdale?’ It’s ‘I know who you are.’ It’s only been two years that I’ve been semi in the spotlight, and it still pisses me off so bad when I see someone trying to sneak a photo of me. Sometimes I feel like I look like s–t. Sometimes I don’t want to talk to anyone. And it’s like, I’m allowed to have those days. I’m not going to apologize for that.”

On being open on social media: “I talk about my mental health. I talk about depression…I have a specific type of body dysmorphia that stems from acne. I see any acne on my face as an obsessive thing. Lorde actually messaged me on Instagram when I had spoken out about my acne. She was like, ‘Girl, I feel you. I’m totally on the same page as you.’ It was really comforting and very sweet of her.”

On her rumored relationship with Cole Sprouse: “I’m private about the things I want to be private about.”

For more from Lili, visit Glamour.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
lili reinhart glamour october 2018 01
lili reinhart glamour october 2018 02

Credit: Danielle Levitt; Photos: Glamour
Posted to: Lili Reinhart

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting nasty between Flipping Out stars Jeff Lewis & Jenni Pulos - TMZ
  • Ashley Benson continues teasing her relationship with Cara Delevingne - Just Jared Jr
  • Stars are slamming Julie Chen for standing by husband Les Moonves - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin is offering up hosting advice to Michael Che and Colin Jost - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Disney Channel star is joining DWTS - Just Jared Jr