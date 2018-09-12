Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Having Body Dysmorphia

Lili Reinhart is opening up about Riverdale, fame and social media in the October 2018 issue of Glamour, out now.

Here’s what the 22-year-old actress had to say…

On her character, Betty Cooper, and her evolution: “She’s evolving into a woman. She has a darker side and she has a lighter side, but they’re not split into two personas. It’s not that crazy for people to have dark sides. Everyone has a dark side.”

On being recognized: “It’s never like, ‘Are you that person from Riverdale?’ It’s ‘I know who you are.’ It’s only been two years that I’ve been semi in the spotlight, and it still pisses me off so bad when I see someone trying to sneak a photo of me. Sometimes I feel like I look like s–t. Sometimes I don’t want to talk to anyone. And it’s like, I’m allowed to have those days. I’m not going to apologize for that.”

On being open on social media: “I talk about my mental health. I talk about depression…I have a specific type of body dysmorphia that stems from acne. I see any acne on my face as an obsessive thing. Lorde actually messaged me on Instagram when I had spoken out about my acne. She was like, ‘Girl, I feel you. I’m totally on the same page as you.’ It was really comforting and very sweet of her.”

On her rumored relationship with Cole Sprouse: “I’m private about the things I want to be private about.”

