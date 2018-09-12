Matthew McConaughey Cast His 'White Boy Rick' Co-Star at a High School!

Matthew McConaughey discovered the star of White Boy Rick at the principal’s office in his high school!

The 48-year-old actor just opened up about the casting process, which lead to first-time actor Richie Merritt landing the role.

“We’re looking for this role and it is a plum role! Actors from 12 to 18 all wanted this role of White Boy Rick. The director after two years hadn’t found quite the right kid,” Matthew explained.

He continued, “What happens, in a principal’s office in Baltimore high school, on a street casting session…the principal says ‘That’s the the little…you ought to start with right there.’ And this young boy, who understood life on the streets, comes in and gets the role! And he’s the lead in our film and he does a beautiful job.”

