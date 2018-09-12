Matthew McConaughey & Richie Merritt Buddy Up for 'White Boy Rick' Premiere

Matthew McConaughey joins co-star Richie Merritt on the red carpet at the premiere of their new movie White Boy Rick on Wednesday night (September 12) at the Paris Theater in New York City.

The guys were also joined at the premiere by co-stars Bel Powley, Jonathan Majors, director Yann Demange, and producer Darren Aronofsky. Also stepping out for the premiere was Matt‘s wife Camila Alves.

White Boy Rick follows a teenager who became an undercover informant for the FBI in the 1980s and was ultimately arrested for drug-trafficking and sentenced to life in prison.

The film hits theaters on September 14th.

