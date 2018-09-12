Top Stories
Eminem Explains Why He Dissed Machine Gun Kelly on 'Kamikaze' - Watch Now!

Eminem Explains Why He Dissed Machine Gun Kelly on 'Kamikaze' - Watch Now!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After Second Semi-Finals Show!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After Second Semi-Finals Show!

Naomi Osaka Opens Up About Defeating Serena Williams at U.S. Open - Watch!

Naomi Osaka Opens Up About Defeating Serena Williams at U.S. Open - Watch!

Wed, 12 September 2018 at 11:20 pm

Matthew McConaughey & Richie Merritt Buddy Up for 'White Boy Rick' Premiere

Matthew McConaughey & Richie Merritt Buddy Up for 'White Boy Rick' Premiere

Matthew McConaughey joins co-star Richie Merritt on the red carpet at the premiere of their new movie White Boy Rick on Wednesday night (September 12) at the Paris Theater in New York City.

The guys were also joined at the premiere by co-stars Bel Powley, Jonathan Majors, director Yann Demange, and producer Darren Aronofsky. Also stepping out for the premiere was Matt‘s wife Camila Alves.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matthew McConughey

White Boy Rick follows a teenager who became an undercover informant for the FBI in the 1980s and was ultimately arrested for drug-trafficking and sentenced to life in prison.

The film hits theaters on September 14th.

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
matthew mcconaughey richie merritt buddy up for white boy rick premiere 01
matthew mcconaughey richie merritt buddy up for white boy rick premiere 02
matthew mcconaughey richie merritt buddy up for white boy rick premiere 03
matthew mcconaughey richie merritt buddy up for white boy rick premiere 04
matthew mcconaughey richie merritt buddy up for white boy rick premiere 05
matthew mcconaughey richie merritt buddy up for white boy rick premiere 06
matthew mcconaughey richie merritt buddy up for white boy rick premiere 07
matthew mcconaughey richie merritt buddy up for white boy rick premiere 08
matthew mcconaughey richie merritt buddy up for white boy rick premiere 09
matthew mcconaughey richie merritt buddy up for white boy rick premiere 10
matthew mcconaughey richie merritt buddy up for white boy rick premiere 11
matthew mcconaughey richie merritt buddy up for white boy rick premiere 12
matthew mcconaughey richie merritt buddy up for white boy rick premiere 13
matthew mcconaughey richie merritt buddy up for white boy rick premiere 14
matthew mcconaughey richie merritt buddy up for white boy rick premiere 15
matthew mcconaughey richie merritt buddy up for white boy rick premiere 16
matthew mcconaughey richie merritt buddy up for white boy rick premiere 17
matthew mcconaughey richie merritt buddy up for white boy rick premiere 18
matthew mcconaughey richie merritt buddy up for white boy rick premiere 19

Photos: Dave Allocca for Starpix
Posted to: Bel Powley, Camila Alves, Darren Aronofsky, Jonathan Majors, Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt, Yann Demange

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting nasty between Flipping Out stars Jeff Lewis & Jenni Pulos - TMZ
  • Ashley Benson continues teasing her relationship with Cara Delevingne - Just Jared Jr
  • Stars are slamming Julie Chen for standing by husband Les Moonves - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin is offering up hosting advice to Michael Che and Colin Jost - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Disney Channel star is joining DWTS - Just Jared Jr