Wed, 12 September 2018 at 6:35 pm

Michael Caine, Michael Gambon, & Charlie Cox Premiere 'King of Thieves' in London

Charlie Cox, Michael Gambon, and Michael Caine team up for the world premiere of their new movie King of Thieves!

The co-stars stepped out for the event held at Vue West End on Wednesday (September 12) in London, England.

They were joined by their other castmates Tom Courtenay, Jim Broadbent, Ray Winstone, Francesca Annis, and director James Marsh.

DJ Naughty Boy and musical artist Tallia Storm were also there to show their support.

Based on infamous true events, King of Thieves is a true crime film about a crew of retired crooks who pull off a major heist in London’s jewelry district. What starts off as their last criminal hurrah quickly turns into a brutal nightmare due to greed.

20+ pictures inside of Michael Caine, Michael Gambon, Charlie Cox, and more at the premiere…

