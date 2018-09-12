Michelle Obama Announces 'Becoming' Book Tour - Check Out the Dates!

Michelle Obama is hitting the road!

The 54-year-old former First Lady announced the 10 cities she’ll be visiting to promote her highly-anticipated memoir, Becoming.

Michelle will be donating 10% of every show’s tickets to various organizations including local charities, schools, and community groups in the area.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 21 at BecomingMichelleObama.com.

Becoming will be available on November 13.

Check out the tour stops and dates inside…

Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama Tour: