Top Stories
Eminem Explains Why He Dissed Machine Gun Kelly on 'Kamikaze' - Watch Now!

Eminem Explains Why He Dissed Machine Gun Kelly on 'Kamikaze' - Watch Now!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After Second Semi-Finals Show!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After Second Semi-Finals Show!

Naomi Osaka Opens Up About Defeating Serena Williams at U.S. Open - Watch!

Naomi Osaka Opens Up About Defeating Serena Williams at U.S. Open - Watch!

Wed, 12 September 2018 at 10:37 pm

Michelle Obama Announces 'Becoming' Book Tour - Check Out the Dates!

Michelle Obama Announces 'Becoming' Book Tour - Check Out the Dates!

Michelle Obama is hitting the road!

The 54-year-old former First Lady announced the 10 cities she’ll be visiting to promote her highly-anticipated memoir, Becoming.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michelle Obama

Michelle will be donating 10% of every show’s tickets to various organizations including local charities, schools, and community groups in the area.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 21 at BecomingMichelleObama.com.

Becoming will be available on November 13.

Check out the tour stops and dates inside…

Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama Tour:

  • Chicago, Ill. – Tuesday, November 13
  • Los Angeles, Calif. – Thursday, November 15
  • Washington, DC – Saturday, November 17
  • Boston, Mass. – Saturday, November 24
  • Philadelphia, Penn. – Thursday, November 29
  • Brooklyn, NY – Saturday, December 1
  • Detroit, Mich. – Tuesday December 11
  • Denver, Colo. – Thursday, December 13
  • San Jose, Calif. – Friday, December 14
  • Dallas, Texas – Monday, December 17
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Michelle Obama

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting nasty between Flipping Out stars Jeff Lewis & Jenni Pulos - TMZ
  • Ashley Benson continues teasing her relationship with Cara Delevingne - Just Jared Jr
  • Stars are slamming Julie Chen for standing by husband Les Moonves - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin is offering up hosting advice to Michael Che and Colin Jost - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Disney Channel star is joining DWTS - Just Jared Jr