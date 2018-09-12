Top Stories
Henry Cavill's Superman Fate Addressed By Warner Bros. (Statement)

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!

Wed, 12 September 2018 at 5:40 pm

Naomi Osaka Opens Up About Defeating Serena Williams at U.S. Open - Watch!

Naomi Osaka is opening up about her win!

The 20-year-old U.S. Open winner and first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam singles title appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (September 12).

Naomi opened up about defeating Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final and the controversial match. She revealed she was practicing her victory speech when she put the towel over her head after she won.

She also shared what Serena whispered to her when she received the trophy.

Naomi also talked about what she would do with her $3.8 million prize money! Plus, Ellen has a surprise for her…

Watch below!


Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams

