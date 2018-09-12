Nicki Minaj is a Red Queen at Marc Jacobs' NYFW Show

Nicki Minaj reigns at Marc Jacobs‘ Spring 2019 fashion show!

The 35-year-old “Chun-Li” rapper looked like royalty while sitting front row at the event held during New York Fashion Week at Park Avenue Armory on Wednesday (September 12) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicki Minaj

She was joined by Emily Ratajkowski, who showed some skin in an all-black ensemble.

Also in attendance were Kim Petras, Nina Garcia, Stephen Gan, Karen Elson, and Salem Mitchell.

ICYMI, hear what Nicki recently had to say about her “humiliating” run-in with Cardi B at a NYFW event last week.

30+ pictures inside of Nicki Minaj and more at the show…