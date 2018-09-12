Nicki Minaj is a Red Queen at Marc Jacobs' NYFW Show
Nicki Minaj reigns at Marc Jacobs‘ Spring 2019 fashion show!
The 35-year-old “Chun-Li” rapper looked like royalty while sitting front row at the event held during New York Fashion Week at Park Avenue Armory on Wednesday (September 12) in New York City.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicki Minaj
She was joined by Emily Ratajkowski, who showed some skin in an all-black ensemble.
Also in attendance were Kim Petras, Nina Garcia, Stephen Gan, Karen Elson, and Salem Mitchell.
ICYMI, hear what Nicki recently had to say about her “humiliating” run-in with Cardi B at a NYFW event last week.
30+ pictures inside of Nicki Minaj and more at the show…