Wed, 12 September 2018 at 7:59 pm

Nicki Minaj is a Red Queen at Marc Jacobs' NYFW Show

Nicki Minaj is a Red Queen at Marc Jacobs' NYFW Show

Nicki Minaj reigns at Marc Jacobs‘ Spring 2019 fashion show!

The 35-year-old “Chun-Li” rapper looked like royalty while sitting front row at the event held during New York Fashion Week at Park Avenue Armory on Wednesday (September 12) in New York City.

She was joined by Emily Ratajkowski, who showed some skin in an all-black ensemble.

Also in attendance were Kim Petras, Nina Garcia, Stephen Gan, Karen Elson, and Salem Mitchell.

ICYMI, hear what Nicki recently had to say about her “humiliating” run-in with Cardi B at a NYFW event last week.

Photos: Getty
