Nicole Kidman, Joel Edgerton, & Troye Sivan Premiere 'Boy Erased' in Toronto

Nicole Kidman, Joel Edgerton, and Troye Sivan walk the red carpet at the premiere of their movie Boy Erased during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday (September 11) in Toronto, Canada.

Also stepping out on the red carpet was co-star Madelyn Cline. The cast also attended a pre-party presented by Focus Features and Westbank at the Unzipped Pavilion.

Joel not only stars in the movie, he also wrote and directed it. The story follows the son of a Baptist preacher who is forced to participate in a church-supported gay conversion program after being forcibly outed to his parents.

