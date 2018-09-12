Top Stories
'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Split Up?

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Split Up?

Andrew Garfield Has a New Girlfriend!

Andrew Garfield Has a New Girlfriend!

Wed, 12 September 2018 at 12:16 am

Nicole Kidman, Joel Edgerton, & Troye Sivan Premiere 'Boy Erased' in Toronto

Nicole Kidman, Joel Edgerton, & Troye Sivan Premiere 'Boy Erased' in Toronto

Nicole Kidman, Joel Edgerton, and Troye Sivan walk the red carpet at the premiere of their movie Boy Erased during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday (September 11) in Toronto, Canada.

Also stepping out on the red carpet was co-star Madelyn Cline. The cast also attended a pre-party presented by Focus Features and Westbank at the Unzipped Pavilion.

Joel not only stars in the movie, he also wrote and directed it. The story follows the son of a Baptist preacher who is forced to participate in a church-supported gay conversion program after being forcibly outed to his parents.

FYI: Nicole is wearing a Monse dress.

20+ pictures inside of Nicole Kidman and others on the red carpet…

Just Jared on Facebook
nicole kidman joel edgerton troye sivan boy erased premiere 01
nicole kidman joel edgerton troye sivan boy erased premiere 02
nicole kidman joel edgerton troye sivan boy erased premiere 03
nicole kidman joel edgerton troye sivan boy erased premiere 04
nicole kidman joel edgerton troye sivan boy erased premiere 05
nicole kidman joel edgerton troye sivan boy erased premiere 06
nicole kidman joel edgerton troye sivan boy erased premiere 07
nicole kidman joel edgerton troye sivan boy erased premiere 08
nicole kidman joel edgerton troye sivan boy erased premiere 09
nicole kidman joel edgerton troye sivan boy erased premiere 10
nicole kidman joel edgerton troye sivan boy erased premiere 11
nicole kidman joel edgerton troye sivan boy erased premiere 12
nicole kidman joel edgerton troye sivan boy erased premiere 13
nicole kidman joel edgerton troye sivan boy erased premiere 14
nicole kidman joel edgerton troye sivan boy erased premiere 15
nicole kidman joel edgerton troye sivan boy erased premiere 16
nicole kidman joel edgerton troye sivan boy erased premiere 17
nicole kidman joel edgerton troye sivan boy erased premiere 18
nicole kidman joel edgerton troye sivan boy erased premiere 19
nicole kidman joel edgerton troye sivan boy erased premiere 20
nicole kidman joel edgerton troye sivan boy erased premiere 21
nicole kidman joel edgerton troye sivan boy erased premiere 22
nicole kidman joel edgerton troye sivan boy erased premiere 23
nicole kidman joel edgerton troye sivan boy erased premiere 24

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, Joel Edgerton, Madelyn Cline, Nicole Kidman, Troye Sivan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B doesn't regret her brawl with Nicki Minaj - TMZ
  • Find out who won So You Think You Can Dance - Just Jared Jr
  • Brandon and Leah Jenner are splitting after six years of marriage - TooFab
  • Olivia Munn hasn't heard from Predator Shane Black director following the casting controversy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Selena Gomez revealed the inspiration behind her new Coach collection- Just Jared Jr