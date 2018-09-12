Nicole Kidman, Tiffany Haddish, & Iman Catch Up at Michael Kors Show!

Nicole Kidman, Tiffany Haddish, and Iman look like they’re having the best time together at the Michael Kors Collection Spring 2019 Runway Show held at Pier 17 on Wednesday (September 12) in New York City.

Also in attendance at the show were Rose Byrne, Dianna Agron, Catherine Zeta-Jones with her daughter Carys, Cynthia Erivo, Irena Kim, Anna Wintour, Gretchen Mol, and more.

The stars all sat in the front row to watch the models walk the runway that afternoon.

Check out all the photos from the Michael Kors fashion show…