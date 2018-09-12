Normani, Bebe Rexha, Ella Mai & Kane Brown Announced American Music Awards 2018 Nominees

Bebe Rexha, Ella Mai, Kane Brown, and Normani all gather around the podium to announce the nominees for the 2018 American Music Awards during the announcement event held at YouTube Space LA on Wednesday morning (September 12).

The four breakout musicians, as well as Chelsea Briggs, held a panel event during the announcement to chat about their upcoming music and more.

If you don’t know, AMA nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected on Billboard.com, including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity and touring.

Tracee Ellis Ross is set to host the show for the second year in a row, which will air on October 9th on ABC.

