One Bit & Louisa Johnson Team Up for 'Between You & Me' Music Video - Watch!

One Bit and Louisa Johnson are premiering their new video for “Between You & Me,” which you can watch right here on Just Jared!

The video for their hot collaboration was released on Wednesday (September 12).

“The idea behind the video was to portray that initial connection/spark when two people meet, whilst steering clear of the boy meets girl in a bar cliché. The final video really captures an imaginative spin on that exciting initial feeling,” One Bit explains to us.

Watch the music video below!