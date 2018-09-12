Penelope Cruz & Javier Bardem Bring 'Everybody Knows' to Madrid!

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem are continuing to promote their new film Everybody Knows around the world!

The 44-year-old actress and 49-year-old actor stepped out for a photo call for the film, also titled Todos Lo Saben, on Wednesday (September 12) in Madrid, Spain.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Penelope Cruz

Last week, the duo premiered the film at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

Everybody Knows follows “Carolina, a Spanish woman living in Buenos Aires, who returns to her hometown outside Madrid with her Argentinian husband and children. However, the trip is upset by unexpected events that bring secrets into the open.”