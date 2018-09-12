Top Stories
Henry Cavill Ends Run as Superman, Will No Longer Play the DC Superhero (Report)

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!

Wed, 12 September 2018 at 2:25 pm

Penelope Cruz & Javier Bardem Bring 'Everybody Knows' to Madrid!

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem are continuing to promote their new film Everybody Knows around the world!

The 44-year-old actress and 49-year-old actor stepped out for a photo call for the film, also titled Todos Lo Saben, on Wednesday (September 12) in Madrid, Spain.

Last week, the duo premiered the film at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

Everybody Knows follows “Carolina, a Spanish woman living in Buenos Aires, who returns to her hometown outside Madrid with her Argentinian husband and children. However, the trip is upset by unexpected events that bring secrets into the open.”
