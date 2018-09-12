Wed, 12 September 2018 at 4:13 pm
People Think This New Photo Is of Meghan Markle & Her New Dog But...
- Palace sources are saying that this photo of what appears to be Meghan Markle and her dog doing his business isn’t what you think… – TMZ
- Katherine Langford has some exciting news! – Just Jared Jr
- There’s a lot of gossip surrounding this celeb couple… – Lainey Gossip
- Find out why this Victoria’s Secret model is not happy – DListed
- Find out why Kendall Jenner is being body shamed – TooFab
- This athlete just came out – Towleroad
- You won’t believe what just turned 10 years old – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Meghan Markle, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet